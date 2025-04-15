Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.67.
Several analysts have issued reports on ATEC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alphatec by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,968,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,795,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,989,057 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,800,000 after buying an additional 1,334,780 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,185,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphatec by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,138,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 287,350 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,330 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ATEC stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.20.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.
Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.
