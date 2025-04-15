Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director John L. Hennessy Sells 200 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $159.07 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 106,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 31,124 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 69,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 38,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,636,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

