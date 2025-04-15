Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Has $5.93 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 0.5% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOT opened at $235.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $277.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.49.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
