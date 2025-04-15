Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Has $420,000 Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LCTU. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 907,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,099,000 after buying an additional 394,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 647,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after purchasing an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,332,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

LCTU opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average is $63.71.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

