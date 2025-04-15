Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

ASTLW stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

