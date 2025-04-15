Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the March 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance
ASTLW stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Algoma Steel Group has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27.
About Algoma Steel Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Algoma Steel Group
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Steel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Steel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.