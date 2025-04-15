Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Raised to Hold at Sanford C. Bernstein

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Aisin Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $10.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Aisin has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94.

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Aisin had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aisin will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Aisin Company Profile

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Further Reading

