AIREA plc (LON:AIEA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.60

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This is a 9.1% increase from AIREA’s previous dividend of $0.55. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AIREA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £10.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,300.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40. AIREA has a 52-week low of GBX 17.28 ($0.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 35.75 ($0.47). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.96.

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (0.73) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. AIREA had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 0.39%.

Insider Transactions at AIREA

About AIREA

In other AIREA news, insider Conleth Campbell purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of £11,600 ($15,295.36). Company insiders own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

Further Reading

