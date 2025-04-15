Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Short Interest Down 95.5% in March

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 41,666,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,500,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,875,000 after buying an additional 2,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 128,880 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $10,980,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition alerts:

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ANSC stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $10.78.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.