AGP Franklin LLC Purchases Shares of 9,822 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 33,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,264,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ATO opened at $155.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $157.62. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average of $144.51.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Argus upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.94.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

