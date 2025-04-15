AGP Franklin LLC Purchases New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in Prudential Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 77,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.77.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. This represents a 18.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 52,595 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,009.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 139,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. The trade was a 60.18 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $101.49 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by ($0.40). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

