AGP Franklin LLC Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000. AutoZone makes up about 1.5% of AGP Franklin LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AutoZone by 83.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,678.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,560.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,330.17. The stock has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,800.01, for a total transaction of $7,600,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163 shares in the company, valued at $619,401.63. This trade represents a 92.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,721 shares of company stock valued at $24,609,331 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,525.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,724.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

