Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Inari Medical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 32.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,286 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 9.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 288,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,365 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Baird R W cut Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NARI opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.73 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

About Inari Medical

(Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.