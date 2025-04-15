Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys 130,312 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,095,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,312 shares during the quarter. Centessa Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals worth $18,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $777,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,903.14. The trade was a 6.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $917,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,723.73. The trade was a 16.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,309,568 over the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.53. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.09.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNTA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.71.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

