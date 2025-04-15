Advisory Services Network LLC Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,925.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 85 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE FIX opened at $351.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.27. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.93 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.08.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

