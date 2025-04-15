Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 9,018 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,140 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,018 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $56,997,000. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Ciena by 4,484.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 529,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 518,003 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $40,919,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 463,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,325,000 after purchasing an additional 336,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 18,888 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,131,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,258 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,769.04. This trade represents a 17.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,582.77. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,288 shares of company stock worth $3,484,670 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Ciena from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $58.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $43.30 and a one year high of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.53, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

