Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases New Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,937,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 903,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after purchasing an additional 209,329 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,648,000 after purchasing an additional 159,852 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 254,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,980,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $33.31.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

