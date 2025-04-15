Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 935 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $2,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $348.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $262.32 and a 52-week high of $373.22.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $376.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.75.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. This represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

