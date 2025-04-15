Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New $740,000 Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,134 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,410,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,785,000 after buying an additional 184,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,336,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 833,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period.

Frontdoor stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

