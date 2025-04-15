Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 228.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSMO. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,794,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 524,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,340,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,620,000 after purchasing an additional 110,899 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 636,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 236,970 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,658,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

XSMO stock opened at $59.27 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $53.89 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

