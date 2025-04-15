Advisory Services Network LLC Has $864,000 Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Spotify Technology by 566.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,575,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 946,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,279,000 after buying an additional 163,626 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Spotify Technology from $475.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $720.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.30.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $546.98 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $267.76 and a 12 month high of $652.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.06. The stock has a market cap of $111.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.