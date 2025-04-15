Advisory Services Network LLC Has $710,000 Holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 105,295 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 144,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Greg Keenan sold 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $97,912.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,312. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph M. Miller sold 61,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $494,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,120. The trade was a 8.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 343,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,094. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.11. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

