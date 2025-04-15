Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $229,066.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,047.60. The trade was a 62.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.08% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.24. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.15 and a 52 week high of $82.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.00, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.90. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 3,862.50%.

SL Green Realty Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

