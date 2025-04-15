Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of IYG opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.32. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $84.91. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

