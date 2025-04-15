Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $119.31 and a 52 week high of $205.76.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $1.98. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $262.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $186.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DFS

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.