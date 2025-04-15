Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,026 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Agilysys by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $961,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,757,175.92. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mutch sold 750 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $56,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,328.32. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,138 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agilysys
Agilysys Stock Up 0.7 %
Agilysys stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46 and a beta of 0.64.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agilysys Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Agilysys
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Stock Could Soar Despite Wall Street Downgrades
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Top 3 Large Cap Stocks Insiders Bought in Q1: Buy, Sell, or Hold
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Hot New IPOs Defying the 2025 Market Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.