ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.91, but opened at $21.46. ADMA Biologics shares last traded at $22.05, with a volume of 906,110 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Trading Up 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,858,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613,482 shares in the last quarter. B Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,231,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

