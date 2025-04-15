ADM Energy (LON:ADME) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

ADM Energy plc (LON:ADME – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00), with a volume of 20000439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

ADM Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.33.

About ADM Energy

ADM Energy plc operates as a natural resource investment company. The company has interests in OML 113, an offshore license that covers an area of 835 square kilometers; and OML 141, an oil mining license covering an area of 1,295 square kilometers located in Nigeria. It also invests in metals, minerals, and oil and gas projects.

