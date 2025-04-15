AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 2070082 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AHCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AdaptHealth by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdaptHealth by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

