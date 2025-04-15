Adams Wealth Management Purchases 65,354 Shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,354 shares during the period. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises 2.9% of Adams Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management owned about 2.61% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,871,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,850,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,401,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 3,713.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 417,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after buying an additional 406,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,474,000 after buying an additional 331,600 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $47.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.02. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $45.75 and a 12-month high of $49.71.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.268 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

