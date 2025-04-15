Adams Wealth Management Has $1.95 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Adams Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 217.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,815 shares during the quarter. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth $703,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.0649 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

