ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives $23.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,578.98. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 348,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $5,342,139.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,821,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,277,100.62. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 378,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,849,140. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $4,704,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ACV Auctions by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in ACV Auctions by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 79,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 31,094 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ACV Auctions in the third quarter worth $566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,850,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.01. ACV Auctions has a 1 year low of $11.88 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $159.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.77 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. Equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

