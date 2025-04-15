Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,342.02 ($17.70) and traded as low as GBX 1,270 ($16.75). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,288 ($16.98), with a volume of 81,674 shares traded.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,342.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,427.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.38.

About Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

