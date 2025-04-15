Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 128,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 38,299 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,752,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $98.31 and a 12-month high of $130.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50.

