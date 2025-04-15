5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the March 15th total of 104,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 7,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $366.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.49. 5N Plus has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.15.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

