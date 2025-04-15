5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Short Interest Update

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 257,700 shares, an increase of 147.8% from the March 15th total of 104,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.
5N Plus Price Performance
Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.12. 7,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,118. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market cap of $366.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.49. 5N Plus has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.15.
About 5N Plus
