5G Stocks To Watch Now – April 12th

QUALCOMM, Cisco Systems, Monolithic Power Systems, Super Micro Computer, and Onsemi are the five 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are shares of companies involved in the development, production, or deployment of technology related to the fifth generation of wireless communications. These stocks often include telecommunications companies, hardware manufacturers, and semiconductor producers that enable or benefit from the faster speeds, lower latency, and increased connectivity offered by 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,947,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,878,501. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.46. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.33. 23,031,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,100,346. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $66.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Shares of MPWR traded up $48.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $533.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,335. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $668.99. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $438.86 and a 1-year high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.15. 27,544,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,522,795. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (ON)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

ON stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.08. 20,276,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,054. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $80.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

