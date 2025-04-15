528,372 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 528,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,433,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Copa by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth $240,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.20. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

