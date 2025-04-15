4,174 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Bought by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $49.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $50.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

