33,585 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,289,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in The Cigna Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,224,296,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,289,920. This trade represents a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. This represents a 17.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $328.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.