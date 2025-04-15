31,000 Shares in Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Purchased by AGP Franklin LLC

AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. AGP Franklin LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Martin Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 140,196 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. 34.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

