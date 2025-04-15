3,000 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,972,000. TT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 344,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,030,000 after buying an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.61.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.12. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.75 and a one year high of $127.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. Equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 280.00%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

