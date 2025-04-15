29,068 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Lincoln National Price Performance

LNC stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

