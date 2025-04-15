26,780 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $864,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,691,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,867,000 after buying an additional 271,381 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 262,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,851,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 441.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.36.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

