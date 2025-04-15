21,373 Shares in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Purchased by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,000. iShares Global 100 ETF comprises 1.2% of Kane Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IOO stock opened at $93.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.32 and its 200-day moving average is $99.93. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.80 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

