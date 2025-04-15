20,389 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG) Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,637,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 62,541 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 246,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 58,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FELG stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

