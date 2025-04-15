17,501 Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN) Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GJUN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at $27,904,000. SMART Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,805,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GJUN opened at $34.50 on Tuesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $259.79 million, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

