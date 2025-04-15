1,395 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Purchased by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $867,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Dagco Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,470,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $523.81 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

