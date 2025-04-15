13,726 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

