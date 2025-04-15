13,614 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Acquired by Kane Investment Management Inc.

Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Potentia Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.42.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

