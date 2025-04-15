1,249 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,482,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,029,360,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,357,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,230,000 after buying an additional 75,298 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its position in Synopsys by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,758,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,631,000 after acquiring an additional 60,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,381,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,523,000 after acquiring an additional 68,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $583,608,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $421.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.37. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $624.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $638.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,890,077.50. This trade represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total transaction of $6,979,616.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,909 shares of company stock worth $22,794,835 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

