1,211 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Rossby Financial LCC

Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average is $190.83. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.